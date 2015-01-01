Who can contribute to the Union Weekly?



Anyone who is a student, alumnus, or member of the CSULB faculty is welcome to contribute to our newspaper, regardless of age, creed, major, sexuality, gender, disability, or race.



How do I get involved?



As a student or faculty member of CSULB, your contribution to the Union Weekly—be it articles, photographs, illustrations or just ideas—isn't just encouraged, it's downright necessary. There are two simple ways to get your voice heard:



1. Come to our weekly open meetings. There you can chat with our editors face-to-face and be directly involved with the planning process of our weekly publication. Meetings for the Fall 2015 semester are Wednesdays at 5:00pm in USU 303.



2. If talking to real humans isn't your thing, or if the time of the meeting is inconvenient for you, an alternative way to contribute is by emailing us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Feel free to send us full articles, comics, ideas, pitches, suggestions or maybe just some funny pictures. It's as simple as that.



What’s the difference between a contributor and a staffer?



A contributor is anyone who has had an article, illustration, or photograph published in the paper. Contributors who have had at least five pieces of content published are then promoted to the position of staffer.



How do I become an editor?



Towards the end of the Fall semester, you will have the opportunity to apply for an editor position by requesting an editor application from the Editor in Chief. Editors are chosen based on their writing skills and commitment to the newspaper. Thus, becoming a contributor and eventually a staffer will greatly improve your chances of becoming an editor. Keeping consistent with deadlines, pitching ideas at meetings and staying active with the paper are all ways that one can demonstrate their dedication to the Union Weekly.



What’s the process for making an issue of the Union Weekly?



We hold open meetings early in the week so that our editors can collaborate with those who want to contribute and set deadlines for when articles should be completed. After we gather the content, our editors all meet in our office in the early afternoon and work late into the night editing, laying out their pages on InDesign, and consuming unseemly amounts of coffee and pie. The completed paper is sent off to the printer Sunday morning and is delivered to our campus Monday morning, which is when our Distribution Manager drops it off in locations on and off-campus. And then you pick it up, read it, and make it into a hat for your dog.



Where is your office located?



Our office is located on the bottom floor of the USU, located next to the pool tables and across from our neighbors CollegeBeat Productions and KBeach Radio. Here’s a map to make it easy to locate us:









Is this a satire newspaper?



While the Grunion is a satire page, the rest of the Union Weekly does not consider itself to be a “satire newspaper.” While we do occasionally publish articles and entire features that could be considered satirical, we largely publish non-satirical content spanning the topics of campus news, literature, music, entertainment and culture. We believe that as long as an article is thoughtful and well-written, there can be a place for it in our paper.



What is The Grunion?



The Grunion is publication that is printed on the back of each issue of the Union Weekly, but is completely independant of the newspaper and it’s staff. The Grunion features satirical articles and images. It is always printed upside-down for reasons that are unclear to the Union Weekly staff, as the Grunion staff still have not returned our calls and messages pertaining to the subject. Feel free to send any additional questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.